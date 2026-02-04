Dogbo: police seize 770 litres of sodabi unfit for consumption

The Republican Police carried out a major seizure of artisanal alcoholic beverages unfit for consumption in the commune of Dogbo, in Mono Department.

In total, 770 litres of sodabi were removed from circulation following a field operation, Le Matinal has learned.

According to preliminary findings, these artisanal spirits showed clear signs of non-conforming production, which made them dangerous to consumers’ health.

Authorities indicated that these products would have been sold without sanitary control or respect for the required hygiene standards.

The seizure was carried out as part of the public health protection missions assigned to the security forces, in collaboration with the relevant decentralized services.

The seized bottles and casks of sodabi were transported to a secure site pending their destruction, police said.

This operation is part of the authorities’ ongoing efforts to combat the marketing of adulterated or potentially toxic alcoholic beverages, particularly in peri-urban and rural areas where artisanal production is more widespread.

Investigators are continuing their inquiries to identify production sites and potential distribution networks for these illicit products. Criminal proceedings could be brought against those responsible for this irregular market entry.