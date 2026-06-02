Diplomacy: for his first official mission, Amori Brunet is focusing on South Korea.

For her first official outing since her appointment, the Beninese Minister of Foreign Affairs, Corinne Amori Brunet, chose Seoul. On the sidelines of the Korea-Africa Ministerial Meeting 2026, she spoke with her South Korean counterpart Cho Hyun about five areas of cooperation, aiming to breathe new life into the partnership between Benin and South Korea.

The Beninese Minister of Foreign Affairs Corinne Amori Brunet participated from May 31 to June 2, 2026, in the Korea-Africa Ministerial Meeting 2026, held in Seoul for the first time in this ministerial format. This was her first official trip since taking office on May 26. She held a face-to-face meeting with the South Korean Foreign Minister Cho Hyun, focusing on five areas: agriculture, innovation, technologies, culture, mobilizing the private sector, and mutual commitment to peace and security.

The meeting between the two foreign ministers focused on revitalizing the Benin-South Korea bilateral partnership in a more concrete manner that is results-oriented for Beninese households, according to a statement from the Beninese foreign ministry. The formula chosen by Amori Brunet during her discussions with the Korean delegation—“Development is not a gift. It’s a decision.”—summarizes Benin’s position in this meeting: a cooperation based on long-term vision, structural reforms, and investment in human capital.

The Seoul ministerial meeting also provided an opportunity for the Beninese delegation to hold several bilateral discussions with African counterparts, including the Angolan Foreign Minister, to strengthen continental coordination and make “a united African voice heard in the face of common challenges,” according to the official report.

An inaugural high-level summit

The Seoul meeting, held under the theme “Partnership for Common Responses to Global Challenges,” was the first ministerial meeting between South Korea and the African continent in this format. It gathered delegates from 50 of the 54 invited African countries, as well as the four major regional organizations: the African Union, the African Development Bank, the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA), and Africa CDC. A joint declaration was adopted at the end of the proceedings.

According to Korean sources, the declaration focuses on cooperation in critical supply chains, maritime routes, and strategic minerals, within a geopolitical context marked by regional instabilities and the economic repercussions of conflicts in Ukraine and the Middle East. Minister Cho Hyun opened the meeting by emphasizing the need for Korea and Africa to “together transform challenges into opportunities.” The Ghana, serving as vice president of the African Union, advocated for Korea-Africa ties to go beyond traditional development cooperation towards deeper economic partnerships.

A bilateral partnership to strengthen

Relations between Benin and South Korea in recent years have been marked by cooperation in education, information technology, and vocational training, primarily through the Korean International Cooperation Agency (KOICA). The revival presented by Amori Brunet during this first official trip aligns with the priority set by the Wadagni government to diversify Benin’s economic and technological partnerships, beyond the historical partners such as France, the European Union, and the Bretton Woods institutions.

South Korea, whose economic development trajectory between the 1960s and 1990s is often cited as a reference in discussions on industrialization in Sub-Saharan Africa, holds particular interest in the logic of the Beninese Senegal 2050 Agenda, which projects an industrial transformation spanning several decades.