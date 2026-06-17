Community justice: Cotonou hosts a high-level ECOWAS meeting to strengthen the enforcement of its rulings.

The city of Cotonou is becoming the nerve center of discussions on the effectiveness of West African justice.

From Wednesday, June 17 to Friday, June 19, 2026, the economic capital of Benin will host the second meeting of the National Competent Authorities (NCAs), a major institutional event organized by the ECOWAS Court of Justice.

This high-level meeting aims at a crucial objective for the credibility of the organization: to strengthen the respect for and the effective application of the court decisions rendered by the Community Court within its member states.

Over three days, this forum will bring together a prestigious panel composed of representatives from the national authorities designated by member countries, officials from the ECOWAS Commission, and members of the Community Parliament. Experienced legal experts and senior officials from the ECOWAS Court of Justice will also participate to analyze the bottlenecks that still hinder the enforcement of rulings.

The discussions are expected to be intense, as the issue directly impacts the sovereignty of nations regarding the community commitments they have freely undertaken.

This meeting in Cotonou occurs in a context where the question of the execution of the ECOWAS Court’s decisions is pressing in several countries of the sub-region. By bringing together key political and legal players, the Court hopes to harmonize national implementation mechanisms and remove administrative or political barriers.

The outcome of this working session should lead to concrete recommendations so that the Court’s rulings are no longer mere statements of intent but are translated into binding legal acts that are respected throughout the West African region.