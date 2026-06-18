Democrats party case: the Court of Appeal has postponed the examination of the file to October 15, 2026.

The legal saga surrounding the leadership of the Democratic Party will hit a new standstill. Seized on appeal, the competent court has decided to postpone the examination of the case until October 15, 2026, thereby extending the uncertainty surrounding the governance of the main opposition party.

This postponement occurs as part of the procedure initiated by the camp led by Éric Houndété, who is contesting the ruling made in the first instance. Following this initial decision, the justice system validated the position of the faction led by Nourénou Atchadé, confirming him as president of the party after the resignation of Boni Yayi.

By filing an appeal, Éric Houndété’s camp hopes to obtain the annulment or revision of this verdict. Former vice-president Éric Houndété maintains his position. He still considers himself the interim president of the party.

Thus, the crisis of confidence within the Democratic Party on the eve of the general elections of 2026 has not yet reached its conclusion. The decision that will result from the hearing on October 15 could either definitively close this crisis or revive it even further.