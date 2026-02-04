Dantokpa Market: the relocation of commercial activities will be carried out gradually, ANAGEM announces.

The Director General of the National Agency for the Management of Expertise and Project Ownership (ANAGEM) provided clarifications on the relocation of commercial activities around the Dantokpa International Market, during a recent statement to the media.

According to her remarks, the relocation of traders and other economic actors who operate around the market perimeter will not be immediate, but gradual. This approach aims to ensure an orderly transition and to reduce disruptions for users and traders concerned.

ANAGEM is committed to coordinating this relocation phase within the framework of the overall urban redevelopment project for the Dantokpa area, which includes large-scale infrastructures intended to modernize and structure the commercial space.

The Director General stressed that the objective is to facilitate the organization of the transfer operations of stalls and shops to predefined sites, while taking into account logistical and social constraints.

This gradual relocation is designed to allow the involved actors to settle in new, adapted conditions, before the progression of the next phases of the urban project, including the completion of the future Dantokpa International Market in Kounhounou and Adjagbo.

The approach adopted, according to ANAGEM, must avoid abrupt movements that could create social tensions or disruptions in commercial activities. It is part of a will to preserve the economic continuity of traders, while supporting the transformation of one of the country’s most important market hubs.