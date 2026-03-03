CRIET: two police officers charged in connection with the alleged release of a trafficker in exchange for 500,000 CFA francs

Two officers of the Republican Police appear before the Court for the Repression of Economic Offenses and Terrorism for alleged acts of corruption and influence peddling.

They are accused of having facilitated the release of a person arrested for drug trafficking, in exchange for the payment of 500,000 CFA francs.

The events date back to an operation conducted in Abomey-Calavi, during which a suspect was arrested in possession of a substantial quantity of cannabis.

According to the evidence presented at the hearing, a sum of money was allegedly demanded and then received in order to avoid the normal course of the judicial process. The amount initially mentioned had been higher before being reduced to 500,000 CFA francs.

Alerted, the police leadership triggered an internal investigation that led to the arrest of two officers. They are charged with fraud and abuse of office.

In the same file, the alleged traffickers are also charged with possession and distribution of narcotics. On the stand, the police deny any direct involvement in an illegal transaction, claiming they did not have control over the decision-making process. The prosecution, for its part, relies on consistent statements and on the traceability of the amount received to support the existence of a corrupt pact.

The case has been adjourned for the public prosecutor’s submissions and the defense’s pleadings, with the next hearing scheduled for April 20, 2026.