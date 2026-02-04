CRIET: ten years’ imprisonment sought against a fake American serviceman for a large-scale fraud

The Court for the Repression of Economic Offenses and Terrorism (CRIET) reviewed a case that was, to say the least, unusual, involving a person posing as a member of the United States military.

Following the submissions, the public prosecutor requested a ten-year prison sentence in full for fraud committed against several victims, including a police commissioner and several women.

According to the information presented at the hearing, the defendant allegedly built a fake identity as a soldier in the United States Army on a mission abroad to win the trust of his interlocutors. This deception allegedly allowed him to obtain substantial sums of money under various pretexts, including fictitious administrative procedures and promises of travel or investments.

The case took an even more troubling turn when the Court learned that, despite his incarceration, the accused had allegedly managed to marry an Ivory Coast national. Again, the same scenario reportedly unfolded. The young woman would, in turn, have been the victim of her husband’s fraudulent schemes, according to information presented at the hearing.

For the prosecution, the facts indicate a well-honed modus operandi based on manipulation, identity theft, and breach of trust, including from within the prison environment. These aggravating circumstances, according to the prosecution, justify the severity of the sentence sought.

The Court has reserved the case for deliberation. A decision is expected at a later date.