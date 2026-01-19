CRIET: Acquittal requested in Flapacha’s favor on the basis of the benefit of the doubt for the ‘TikToker’ Flapacha

The Court for the Repression of Economic and Terrorism Offenses (CRIET) has requested acquittal with the benefit of the doubt in favor of the influencer known by the pseudonym Flapacha.

The young man had been detained after the diffusion on social networks of a video in which he claimed to have been kidnapped. This publication quickly caused panic and mobilized the authorities, leading to his arrest and indictment for disturbing public order and disseminating false information.

Before the CRIET judges, the prosecution argued that the staging of the kidnapping had led to an unnecessary mobilization of security services and sown panic among the population, which constitutes an offense punishable by law.

After reviewing the case elements, the public prosecutor’s office concluded that the evidence gathered was not sufficient to establish the defendant’s guilt beyond a reasonable doubt. Consequently, it asked the Court to acquit the young TikToker, invoking the benefit of the doubt, a provision that applies when it is impossible to clearly establish the materiality or the criminal intent of the alleged facts.

The CRIET’s decision is awaited following the parties’ pleadings, after which the judges will render their judgment. This case illustrates the legal challenges related to online content regulation and the responsibility of authors of publications likely to disrupt public order.