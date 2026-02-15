CRIET: a man embezzles nearly 7 million CFA francs entrusted by his late friend and is being pursued by the mistress

On Tuesday, February 10, 2026, a young man appeared before the Court for the Repression of Economic Offenses and Terrorism (CRIET) for acts of misappropriation involving nearly 7 million CFA francs.

The case pits the defendant against the girlfriend of his deceased friend, for whom he had been entrusted with a trust assignment. According to the file presented by the public prosecutor, the victim, gravely ill, had entrusted the defendant with the responsibility of transferring access to his Binance account to the phone of his concubine, so that she could take care of their only daughter after his death.

After the victim’s death, the young man, according to Libre Express, allegedly diverted the entire funds from the account, estimated at nearly 7 million FCFA, paying only a little more than one million to the concubine.

He is also suspected of keeping several of the deceased’s tangible belongings. In response to these facts, the concubine filed a complaint, triggering an investigation and the arrest of the accused.

Facing justice, the defendant admitted the charges against him. The public prosecutor requested his pretrial detention for online misappropriation, as well as a three-year prison term and a fine of one million FCFA. He also asked the Court to order the full restitution of the deceased’s belongings to his concubine.

The judgment has been postponed to March 24, 2026 for further action.