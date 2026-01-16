Cotonou: the redevelopment of the esplanade in front of the Palais des Congrès has already entered the operational phase

The requalification works on the esplanade of the Cotonou Congress Palace have started, less than a month after the decision taken by the Council of Ministers.

On site, the machinery is at work and the first transformations are visible, demonstrating the authorities’ determination to accelerate the pace of urban development projects.

The objective of these works is to enhance one of the most emblematic sites of the economic capital and to reinforce its attractiveness.

This operation is part of a broader dynamic of modernization of urban infrastructure undertaken by the government of President Patrice Talon.

It illustrates the ambition to rethink public spaces in order to better meet contemporary requirements in terms of urban planning, mobility and quality of life.

If the disruptions caused by the works are inevitable, many praise the speed of execution and nurture the hope of eventually seeing an esplanade that lives up to the prestige of the Cotonou Congress Palace and to the renewed image that Cotonou now intends to project.