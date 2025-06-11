GAGNER DE L'ARGENT
Côte d'Ivoire - 2025 election: a delegation from the African Union visits Laurent Gbagbo
Ivory Coast

Côte d’Ivoire – 2025 election: a delegation from the African Union visits Laurent Gbagbo

Policy
Par Paul Arnaud DEGUENON
Mis à jour:
1 min.de temps de lecture
l’ancien président ivoirien Laurent Gbagbo
On Wednesday, June 11, 2025, President Laurent Gbagbo received a delegation from the African Union at his private residence in Abidjan. Led by His Excellency Mr. Mamad Salet, former Minister of Foreign Affairs of Chad, this mission is part of the preparations for the presidential election scheduled for October 25, 2025, in Côte d’Ivoire, aiming to ensure a peaceful election in a country marked by a tumultuous political past.

After Gbagbo’s meeting in Port Bouet, the AU is intensifying its consultations to prevent a crisis. Côte d’Ivoire, a regional pillar, must avoid the turbulences of the past. The listening phase delegation hopes to formulate solutions for a stable electoral process, thereby strengthening democracy in a key West African country.

This meeting comes a few days after President Gbagbo’s rally in Port-Bouët, where he showed unwavering determination to run for the presidency again. Aware of Côte d’Ivoire’s central role in the West African subregion, the African Union is increasing consultations to prevent any mishaps.

“We are in a phase of listening and understanding,” stated Mamad Salet, highlighting the importance of dialogue with all Ivorian political actors. The pan-African organization intends to propose concrete solutions to ease tensions and prevent a new electoral crisis.

Côte d’Ivoire, often referred to as the economic engine of West Africa, is currently experiencing a period of fragility. Regional turbulence, combined with a tense internal political climate, makes the success of the upcoming election crucial.

Since Tuesday, the delegation has initiated a series of consultations with various political actors. “We are a mission dispatched by the African Union in anticipation of the presidential election on October 25, 2025. We have begun meeting and exchanging views with the main actors of the Ivorian political scene. This afternoon, we had the honor of speaking with President Gbagbo, whom we thank for the time he granted us,” added Mr. Salet.

“We wish for this election to take place in a calm atmosphere. To achieve this, we must listen to all actors and partners to identify ways the African Union can help prevent any return to the demons of the past. As you know, the subregion is experiencing a period of turbulence. Côte d’Ivoire, the economic engine of the area, is being watched closely.”

