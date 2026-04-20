Conspiracy against the security of the state: Agbaza and his wife plead not guilty before the CRIET

Charged with conspiracy against state security and cybercrime, Agbaza, whose real name is ADEH Semêvo Jude Angeles, appeared alongside his wife before the CRIET.

Both defendants formally rejected all of the charges brought against them. In court, Agbaza was categorical. He pleaded not guilty, saying he did not recognize the facts he is accused of.

His wife, Bintou, mother of four, also appeared. Questioned by the presiding judge about the charges of conspiracy and cybercrime, she expressed surprise before saying, in turn, that she did not believe the charges to be substantiated.

According to Libre Express, a lawyer was retained to defend the couple before this special criminal court. At the request of the public prosecutor, the case was adjourned to May 15, 2026, to allow the production of new documents to the file.

As a reminder, in late March 2026, audio recordings attributed to exchanges between the two men (Agbaza and Kèmi Séba) circulated on social media. Kèmi Séba denounced manipulation, noting contents taken out of context and assembled to create a misleading perception.

Wanted by Benin’s judiciary for his alleged role in the foiled coup d’État project of December 7, 2025, Kemi Seba was apprehended on April 13, 2026 in South Africa as he attempted to clandestinely reach Zimbabwe via the Limpopo River.

Placed in preventive detention, he is due to appear before a South African court on April 20, 2026, while Benin has officially initiated extradition proceedings.