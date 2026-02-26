Champions League: Victor Osimhen sets a record

Despite the defeat against Juventus FC, Nigerian striker Victor Osimhen has become the Istanbul club’s all-time top foreign goalscorer in European competitions.

La suite après la publicité

Victor Osimhen added another chapter to Galatasaray’s history on Wednesday evening, despite the defeat suffered on Juventus FC’s pitch (3-2). By opening the scoring at the Allianz Stadium, the Nigerian forward netted his 13th European goal for the Istanbul club. A strike that makes him the club’s most prolific foreign player on the continental stage.

At 27 years old, Osimhen thus eclipses Milan Baroš, who had 12 European goals for the Lions. This season in the UEFA Champions League, the former Napoli player has solid statistics: seven goals and two assists. These numbers place him fourth among the competition’s top scorers, tied with Erling Haaland, the Manchester City striker.





