CDM 2026: Rodri regrets Spain’s lack of efficiency against Cape Verde.

Held to a draw by Cape Verde (0-0) in their opening match at the 2026 World Cup, Spain struggled against a particularly compact defensive block. Rodri emphasized the strength of the Cape Verdeans while lamenting La Roja’s lack of realism in crucial areas.

Spain was held to a stalemate by Cape Verde (0-0) in their first match of the 2026 World Cup. After the game, Rodri provided his analysis of a closed match, which he believed was marked by the very defensive approach taken by the Cape Verdeans. The Manchester City midfielder acknowledged La Roja’s difficulties in finding space against an opponent that was regrouped in its own half for much of the match. “It wasn’t the scenario we hoped for, but there’s not much to fault the team,” Rodri said to La 1.

The Spanish international highlighted Cape Verde’s defensive discipline, which significantly limited chances for imbalance. “We knew it would be a match that required a lot of patience. They defended very deep and quickly regrouped after every loss of possession. We struggled to find a crack,” he explained. Despite several opportunities created, the European champions were unable to break through in the final meters. “We generated some chances, but we lacked efficiency. That’s clearly the area we need to improve,” the Spanish midfielder added.

However, Rodri noted a positive aspect from this first outing. “They created very few dangerous situations. Defensively, we were solid. We just lack that little extra in the finishing,” he concluded. With this frustrating result, Spain is already under pressure ahead of their second appointment in the tournament. La Roja will aim to secure their first victory against Saudi Arabia in the next group match.





