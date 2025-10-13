CDM 2026 (Q) – Rwanda: “we can beat Benin,” the Amavubi captain

Less than 24 hours before the decisive match against Benin, counting for the 2026 World Cup qualifiers, the captain of the Rwandan national team, Djihad Bizimana, called on his teammates for unity and fighting spirit. The Amavubi, still in the running for qualification, are counting on the support of the Amahoro Stadium crowd to pull off a feat.

On the eve of a crucial meeting in the race for the 2026 World Cup, the Amavubi captain, Djihad Bizimana, is calling for determination and cohesion. Rwanda will face Benin this Friday, October 10 at Amahoro Stadium, starting at 5:00 PM, as part of matchday nine of the Group C qualifiers.

Currently fourth with 11 points — level with Nigeria but behind on goal difference — the Rwandans want to take advantage of their home edge to get back into the race. “We are fully focused on this match. If we can win and approach the final matchday with hope, that would be ideal. We must make the most of our home advantage”, said Bizimana.

The defensive midfielder believes the key to success lies in “hard work, unity and confidence.” “It will be a tough match, but we have the means to beat them, we’ve already done it. We just have to believe in our abilities,” he added. “We are playing in front of our supporters, we have nothing to fear. It’s a big moment for us, and we must be ready. ”

In terms of the squad, Marines striker Taiba Mbonyumwami has been called up as reinforcement to replace Mickels Lance, ruled out through injury. He joins the group on the eve of a decisive double confrontation against Benin and South Africa.

A win on Friday would move Rwanda up to 14 points and put them back in the top three, neck-and-neck with South Africa and Benin, both still in contention for historic qualification.

At the same time, South Africa will face Zimbabwe, while Nigeria will play Lesotho. The Amavubi will conclude their campaign on October 14 in South Africa, with a possible spot at the 2026 World Cup, to be held in the United States, Mexico and Canada, at stake.