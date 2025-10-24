Benin Nigeria

CAN Women’s 2026 (Q): Nigeria devours Benin in the first leg

Nigeria won the first leg of the 2026 Women’s AFCON after their victory over Benin on Friday. The Super Falcons prevailed 2-0.

Romaric Déguénon
Des U20 Amazones célèbrent leur victoire
Nigeria and Benin faced off on Friday in Lomé for the first leg of the second round of qualifying for the 2026 Women’s AFCON. In the end, the Super Falcons won 2-0. Dominant against combative Amazons, the Nigerian side secured goals from Chinwendu Ihezuo (24th) and Esther Okoronkwo (45th).

A valuable victory for the Super Falcons, who have taken a strong step toward qualification for the final tournament ahead of the second leg. The Amazons will need to mount a comeback against the Super Falcons next week if they want to avoid saying goodbye to the continental competition.

