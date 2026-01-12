CAN 2025 Semi-final: Morocco spies on Nigeria thanks to advanced video technology

Using cutting-edge video tools, Morocco’s Atlas Lions coach Walid Regragui meticulously prepares for the semifinal against a prolific Nigerian side.

As the Africa Cup of Nations semifinal approaches, Morocco refines its preparation down to the smallest detail. According to the Moroccan daily AlMountakhab, the Atlas Lions coach Walid Regragui and his staff scrutinize the Super Eagles of Nigeria using cutting-edge video technologies.

Having qualified for the final four after their authoritative 2-0 win over Algeria, thanks to goals from Victor Osimhen and Akor Adams, the Nigerians reaffirm their solidity in this CAN, having already defeated two North African nations during the tournament. Meanwhile, Morocco booked its semifinal berth by beating Cameroon by the same score.

At the Mohammed VI Complex in Salé, the Moroccan technical staff, under Regragui’s leadership, is particularly vigilant. The analysts work intensely to provide the head coach and his assistants, Rachid Benmahmoud and Bouhazama, with a precise tactical reading of the Nigerian game, from its offensive strengths to its potential weaknesses. Nothing is left to chance ahead of the showdown scheduled for Wednesday at the Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium in Rabat. Regragui intends to have all the necessary elements to counter a prolific Nigerian side.

The figures illustrate the stakes of this confrontation: Morocco displays impressive solidity, with nine goals scored and four clean sheets since the start of the competition. Nigeria, on the other hand, has the best attack in the tournament with fourteen goals and remains on two knockout matches without conceding a goal. On the individual level, the Madrid-based Brahim Díaz currently leads the scorers’ table with five goals, one ahead of Victor Osimhen, the spearhead of the Super Eagles’ attack.





