CAN 2025: no suspense as Nigeria eliminates Algeria and advances to the semi-finals

The Africa Cup of Nations continues in Morocco and the verdict was delivered unequivocally in the quarterfinals. In Marrakech, Nigeria delivered a high-level performance to dominate Algeria (2-0) and secure their place in the semifinals. A victory built with authority, carried by a second half perfectly mastered by the Super Eagles.

From the start, Nigeria set the pace. Sharper in transitions, the Super Eagles multiply dangerous situations, notably through Ademola Lookman and Alex Iwobi. Algeria suffers, retreats, but holds on thanks to a vigilant Luca Zidane and several decisive defensive interventions, including a goal-line clearance by Ramy Bensebaïni. At halftime, the score is 0-0, despite clear Nigerian domination.

The turning point comes at the restart. In the 47th minute, Victor Osimhen appears at the far post and heads home a perfectly measured cross from Bruno Onyemaechi (1-0). His fourth goal of the tournament frees the Super Eagles.

Algeria tries to react, makes substitutions, but runs into a compact and disciplined Nigerian block. In the 57th minute, the verdict is final: a high press, Osimhen holds the ball then feeds A. Adams, who beats his man before pushing the ball into the net (2-0). The match is over.

A Nigerian fortress, impotent Fennecs

Solid at the back, Nigeria concede few clear chances. Stanley Nwabali reassures his defense, while Calvin Bassey and Bright Osayi-Samuel lock down the channels. On the other side, Algeria struggles to create danger despite attempts from Riyad Mahrez and Baghdad Bounedjah.

At the final whistle, Nigeria’s superiority is indisputable. The Super Eagles book a semi-final with the host nation, Morocco, in Rabat, with the ambition to go all the way. For Algeria, the elimination is logical in view of the match’s dynamics and marks the end of a campaign that was somewhat underwhelming.

Final score: Algeria 0-2 Nigeria

Scorers: Osimhen (47′), Adams (57′)

Man of the match: Victor Osimhen