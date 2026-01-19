CAN 2025: “It will be hard to get over it,” Brahim Diaz breaks his silence after his missed Panenka

Reeling from his missed penalty in the AFCON 2025 final against Senegal, Brahim Diaz delivered a poignant message, owning up to his responsibility and promising to bounce back to make Morocco proud.

La suite après la publicité

Benin Web TV 2.0 is available New experience: community, comments and live news. Discover BWTV 2.0

With a heavy heart, Brahim Díaz spoke up the day after the final loss of the Africa Cup of Nations 2025 against Senegal. The unfortunate protagonist of the final turning point of the match, the Moroccan forward saw his Panenka, attempted in the final seconds of regulation time, saved by Édouard Mendy, before the Teranga Lions prevailed in extra time. A cruel scenario, experienced as a trauma by the Real Madrid player.

In a message posted on his Instagram account, the competition’s top scorer did not seek to hide. Quite the opposite. He fully owned up to his responsibility and expressed his distress at a missed opportunity that could have offered Morocco a historic home title.

“My soul is in pain. I dreamed of this title thanks to all the love you have given me, every message, every gesture of support that made me feel that I was not alone. I gave everything, I fought with all I had, with my heart above all,” wrote the Atlas Lion.

Conscious of the magnitude of his gesture, Díaz continued with humility: “Yesterday I failed and I take full responsibility for it. I offer you my sincerest apologies.” Deeply touched, the player admits that the wound is deep, but refuses to give in to discouragement. “It will be difficult for me to get back up… but I will try. Not for me, but for all those who believed in me,” he added.

Despite the pain, Brahim Díaz promises to continue the fight, driven by a single objective: “to become a source of pride for my Moroccan people”. A strong statement, reflecting a player already looking toward rebuilding.





