CAF Cup: San Pedro vs Coton FC, USFA vs Djoliba — the matchups for the 2nd preliminary round

Check out the fixtures for the second preliminary round of the CAF Confederation Cup. The matches will take place from October 17 to 26.

With the completion of the return legs of the first round, we know all the teams qualified for the second preliminary round of the CAF Confederation Cup. Having beaten Liberian side BMW (4-1), Coton FC will face San Pedro in the third round. One last hurdle for the Beninese to secure their ticket to the final phase of the continental tournament. The same goes for Ghana’s Asante Kotoko, who will clash with Moroccan giants Wydad Casablanca.

The first legs of this third preliminary round will take place from October 17 to 19, 2025. The return legs will be played from October 24 to 26. The winning teams will qualify for the group stage of this CAF Confederation Cup.

Full fixtures:

• Hafia FC vs CR Belouizdad

• Al Ittihad vs Al Masry

• 15 de Agosto vs Stellenbosch

• Dekedda vs Zamalek

• Académie de FAD vs USM Alger

• San Pedro vs Coton Sport

• Nairobi United vs Étoile du Sahel

• Olympique de Safi vs Stade Tunisien

• ZESCO vs Jwaneng Galaxy

• KMKM vs Azam FC

• Ferroviário de Maputo vs Otoho d’Oyo

• Asante Kotoko vs Wydad Casablanca

• Flambeau du Centre vs Singida Black Stars

• USFA vs Djoliba

Fixtures pending confirmation :

• AS Simba / Djabel vs Kaizer Chiefs

• Maniema / Pamplemousses vs Royal Leopards