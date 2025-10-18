CAF Cup: FC San Pedro vs Coton FC, OCS vs Stade Tunisien — this Saturday’s schedule

Discover the matches scheduled for this Saturday across African pitches, as part of the first leg of the second preliminary round of the CAF Confederation Cup.

The CAF Confederation Cup continues this weekend with the first-leg matches of the second preliminary round. Benin’s runners-up, Coton FC, face San Pédro in Côte d’Ivoire. A perilous trip for the Beninese side, who will have to pull out the heavy artillery if they hope to leave the Laurent Pokou Stadium with all three points.

In the other matches of the day, Congolese side AS Simba host South Africa’s Kaizer Chiefs at Stade Mazembe. Maniema Union play Royal Leopards FC at the Stade des Martyrs, and Zamalek face Somali side Dekadaha FC at the Cairo International Stadium.

This Saturday’s schedule:

1:00 PM — Zesco United FC (Zambia) vs Jwaneng Galaxy FC (Botswana)

1:15 PM — KMKM SC (Zanzibar) vs Azam FC (Tanzania)

2:00 PM — AS Maniema Union (DRC) vs Royal Leopards FC (Eswatini)

2:00 PM — AS Simba (DRC) vs Kaizer Chiefs (South Africa)

2:00 PM — FC 15 de Agosto (Equatorial Guinea) vs Stellenbosch FC (South Africa)

3:00 PM — Dekadaha FC (Somalia) vs Zamalek SC (Egypt)

4:00 PM — FC San Pedro (Ivory Coast) vs Coton FC (Benin)

7:00 PM — OCS (Morocco) vs Stade Tunisien (Tunisia)