CAF Cup: Coton FC vs Black Man Warrior, Royal Leopards vs Young African — this Friday’s schedule
Discover the matches scheduled this Friday across Africa, for the second leg of the preliminary first round of the CAF Confederation Cup.
Seven matches are on the schedule this Friday across Africa, for the return leg of the preliminary first round of the CAF Confederation Cup. Having won 3-0 in the first leg, the Guineans of Hafia FC host Sierra Leoneans Bhantal FC, hoping to secure their place in the second round.
Tied 0-0 by Liberians Black Man Warrior in the first leg, Beninese side Coton FC must, for their part, grab a win to advance. The same situation applies to Wolitta Dicha SC (Ethiopia) and Al Ittihad (Libya), who played out a goalless draw in the first leg.
CAF Confederation Cup Schedule
Friday, 26 September 2025
13:00 GMT: AS Fanalamanga vs Ferroviário de Maputo
13:00 GMT: Royal Leopards vs Young African
13:15 GMT: KMKM vs AS Port
15:00 GMT: Kwara United vs Asante Kotoko
16:30 GMT: Hafia vs Bhantal
17:00 GMT: Al Ittihad Tripoli vs Welayta Dicha
17:00 GMT: Coton FC vs Black Man Warrior