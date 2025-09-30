CAF Cup: Coton FC vs Black Man Warrior, Royal Leopards vs Young African — this Friday’s schedule

Discover the matches scheduled this Friday across Africa, for the second leg of the preliminary first round of the CAF Confederation Cup.

Seven matches are on the schedule this Friday across Africa, for the return leg of the preliminary first round of the CAF Confederation Cup. Having won 3-0 in the first leg, the Guineans of Hafia FC host Sierra Leoneans Bhantal FC, hoping to secure their place in the second round.

Tied 0-0 by Liberians Black Man Warrior in the first leg, Beninese side Coton FC must, for their part, grab a win to advance. The same situation applies to Wolitta Dicha SC (Ethiopia) and Al Ittihad (Libya), who played out a goalless draw in the first leg.

CAF Confederation Cup Schedule

Friday, 26 September 2025

13:00 GMT: AS Fanalamanga vs Ferroviário de Maputo

13:00 GMT: Royal Leopards vs Young African

13:15 GMT: KMKM vs AS Port

15:00 GMT: Kwara United vs Asante Kotoko

16:30 GMT: Hafia vs Bhantal

17:00 GMT: Al Ittihad Tripoli vs Welayta Dicha

17:00 GMT: Coton FC vs Black Man Warrior