CAF Cup: all the first-leg results of the 1st preliminary round

Africa-Sport
By Paul Arnaud DEGUENON
Des joueurs de Coton FC
Des joueurs de Coton FC@megasports
Discover the results of the matches played last week, counting for the first leg of the preliminary first round of the CAF Cup.

African pitches were last week the scene of the first-leg matches of the preliminary first round of the CAF Cup. Regulars in this competition, Ivorian side FC San Pedro, Tanzanian Azam FC and Guinean Hafia FC all returned home with wins in their opening matches.

Quite the opposite for the Tunisians of Etoile Sportive du Sahel, who were beaten by Sudan’s Al Ahli Madani (0-1), and for Zambia’s Zesco United, who bowed to Gabon’s FC 105. Traveling to Liberia for their first campaign in this tournament, Benin’s Coton FC managed only a draw against Black Man Warrior (0-0).

First round first-leg results:

Friday, September 19
Wolitta Dicha SC (Ethiopia) 0-0 Al Ittihad (Libya)
Aigle Royal (Cameroon) 0-1 FC San Pedro (Ivory Coast)
ASN Nigelec (Niger) 0-1 OC Safi (Morocco)
US Forces Armées (Burkina Faso) 1-0 AS Gbohloe-su (Togo)

Saturday, September 20
Stade Tunisien (Tunisia) 2-0 ASC Snim (Mauritania)
Al Ahli Madani (Sudan) 1-0 Etoile Sportive du Sahel (Tunisia)
El Merriekh FC Bentiu (South Sudan) 0-2 Azam FC (Tanzania)
FC 105 (Gabon) 2-0 Zesco United (Zambia)
Flambeau du Centre (Burundi) 2-1 Al Akhdhar (Libya)
Young African FC (Namibia) 0-2 Royal Leopards (Eswatini)
Kabuscorp de Palanca (Angola) 1-0 Kaizer Chiefs (South Africa)
Bhantal FC (Sierra Leone) 0-3 Hafia FC (Guinea)
NEC FC (Uganda) 2-2 Nairobi United FC (Kenya)
Rayon Sport FC (Rwanda) 0-1 Singida Black Stars (Tanzania)

Sunday, September 21
Dekadaha FC (Somalia) 1-0 Al Zamala Umm Ruwaba (Sudan)
Ferroviario de Maputo (Mozambique) 1-1 AS Fanalamanga (Madagascar)
Mighty Wanderers (Malawi) 1-0 Jwaneng Galaxy (Botswana)
AS Port (Djibouti) 1-2 KMKM SC (Zanzibar)
CD 1ero de Agosto (Angola) 1-2 AS Otohô (Congo)
Abia Warriors (Nigeria) 1-1 Djoliba AC de Bamako (Mali)
Asante Kotoko (Ghana) 4-3 Kwara United (Nigeria)
Black Man Warrior (Liberia) 0-0 Coton Sport (Benin)
Génération Foot (Senegal) 1-1 AF Amadou Diallo (Ivory Coast)

