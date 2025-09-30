CAF Confederation Cup: Royal Leopards 5-0 Young African, Coton FC 4-1 BMW, all Friday results

Find out the results of the matches played on Friday across Africa, counting for the return leg of the first preliminary round of the CAF Confederation Cup.

The CAF Confederation Cup preliminaries were played on Friday with the return legs of the first round. Having won 2-0 in the first leg, Royal Leopards completed the job at home against Young African with a 5-0 score at full time. Mission accomplished as well for Coton FC, who secured their ticket to the second round after a deserved victory over Liberian side Black Man Warrior (5-0).

In the other matches, Hafia clinched their spot in the next round despite a 2-3 defeat to Bhantal, thanks to their 3-0 win in the first leg. After beating Ethiopian side Wolaitta Dicha (3-1), Libya’s Al Ittihad Tripoli will also take part in the next round.

CAF Confederation Cup: Friday results

AS Fanalamanga 1-2 Ferroviário Maputo (Agg: 2-3)

Royal Leopards 5-0 Young African (Agg: 7-0)

KMKM 2-1 Port (Agg: 4-2)

Hafia 2-3 Bhantal (Agg: 5-3)

Al Ittihad 3-1 Wolaitta Dicha (Agg: 3-1)

Coton FC 4-1 Black Man Warrior (Agg: 4-1)



