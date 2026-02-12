CAF – Champions League: the schedule for the 6th matchday

Between calculations, decisive duels and total suspense in several groups, qualification for the CAF Champions League quarterfinals is at stake this weekend on the African pitches.

The CAF Champions League group stage delivers its verdict this weekend. On the occasion of the sixth and final matchday, several heavyweights are playing for their continental futures, with scenarios still undecided in various groups.

Already assured of a place in the quarterfinals, Al Ahly will head into the home match against AS FAR with confidence. The Moroccan club, for its part, only needs a point to secure its ticket. If they lose in Cairo, they will have to hope for a slip from Young Africans against JS Kabylie.

In the other decisive clash, RS Berkane, second with seven points, will try to bounce back after two unsuccessful outings. The Moroccans, level on points with Power Dynamos, host Rivers United, while the Zambians face Pyramids FC in Egypt.

Schedule for the CAF Champions League matchday 6:

Saturday 14 February :

1:00 PM : Mamelodi Sundowns – MC Alger

1:00 PM : Al Hilal – Saint-Eloi Lupopo

4:00 PM : Simba SC – Stade Malien

4:00 PM : ES Tunis – Petro Luanda

7:00 PM : Pyramids FC – Power Dynamos

7:00 PM : RS Berkane – Rivers United

Sunday 15 February :

1:00 PM : Young Africans – JS Kabylie

4:00 PM : Al Ahly – AS FAR





