BEPC 2026 in Burkina: Supervisors are whispering AI-generated answers to candidates.

A case of alleged fraud regarding the 2026 BEPC is shaking Burkina Faso. Supervisors are accused of using a mobile phone and an artificial intelligence system to provide answers to candidates during an official exam.

The incidents are said to have occurred at the Guéré secondary school in the Guiba municipality, Zoundwéogo province. The prosecutor of Faso near the Manga High Court announced the opening of an investigation after a report concerning alleged acts of fraud during the 2026 BEPC exams.

According to the information reported by the prosecution, the incident would have taken place during the physics-chemistry exam. One of the supervisors is said to have kept watch at the entrance of the room, while his colleague dictated answers obtained using a mobile phone and generated by an artificial intelligence system to the candidates.

The investigations also mention other irregularities during the English exam. Four candidates reportedly exchanged answers while one supervisor dozed off and the other was absent from the room.

Supervisors and candidates prosecuted

The individuals involved were brought before the prosecution on June 23, 2026. According to the prosecutor’s statement, they reportedly admitted to the fraud during an official exam that is being alleged against them.

Due to the seriousness of the facts, the involved supervisors and adult candidates have been placed under provisional detention. The minor candidates, on the other hand, are to appear before the juvenile judge on July 6, 2026.

The supervisors and adult candidates are expected before the Correctional Court of Manga on July 8, 2026. The procedure is to continue respecting the rights of the defense and the presumption of innocence.

This case arises in a context where Burkinabè authorities say they want to strengthen the credibility of official exams. The prosecutor of Faso near the Manga High Court has reaffirmed his determination to combat any form of exam fraud.