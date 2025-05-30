British throne: Prince William reportedly plans to sideline Prince Andrew as future king

- Publicité-

Prince William, heir to the British throne, is expected to permanently remove Prince Andrew from all royal duties upon ascending to the throne, signaling a major shift in the monarchy’s public posture.

As the royal family navigates the post-Elizabeth II era marked by reputational challenges, Prince William appears poised to break decisively with certain traditions. According to royal expert Hilary Fordwich, cited by Fox News on May 28, 2025, the Duke of Cambridge is intent on fully excluding his uncle from the royal spotlight once he becomes king.

Tainted by ties to Jeffrey Epstein

Prince Andrew’s fall from grace began in earnest in 2019 following a disastrous BBC interview amid revelations of his connection to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. Though he stepped back from official royal duties, he continues to reside at Royal Lodge and occasionally appears at family events—an arrangement William reportedly would not allow under his reign.

Observers note that William, deeply attuned to public sentiment and determined to modernize the monarchy’s image, views Andrew’s continued presence as a stain on the institution. “His stance is firm. He wants to prevent any return of Andrew to public life,” Fordwich explained, highlighting the Prince of Wales’s zero-tolerance approach to scandal-plagued figures.

- Publicité-

This hardline stance contrasts with that of King Charles III, who, despite the controversy, has never publicly or formally severed ties with his brother. William’s anticipated decision could represent a symbolic turning point, ushering in a stricter, more transparent monarchy aligned with modern expectations.

Whether this firm approach will be fully enacted remains to be seen. What is clear is that the future king appears intent on bolstering the Crown’s credibility by addressing what he sees as one of its most persistent liabilities.