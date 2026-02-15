Bohicon: a man electrocuted by SBEE’s high-voltage lines while cutting down a tree

A tragedy occurred on Monday, February 9, 2026 in the Zakpo Adamè Ahito neighborhood, in Bohicon, Zou Department.

A man died after being electrocuted while he was cutting down a tree near power lines.

According to information gathered, the victim, aged about 38, was engaged in felling a tree when one of the branches came into contact with live electrical cables belonging to the SBEE network (Société béninoise d’énergie électrique).

The electric shock proved fatal. Upon being alerted, the members of the Republican Police and the rescue services quickly arrived at the scene to carry out the usual checks.

Authorities regularly remind the need to maintain safe distances and, if necessary, to seek the assistance of the competent services before any intervention near SBEE’s high-voltage lines.