Benin’s 2026 presidential election: HAAC opens accreditations for foreign journalists

Just over two months before the Beninese presidential election scheduled for April 12, 2026, the High Authority for Audiovisual and Communication (HAAC) announced the opening of accreditation for foreign journalists wishing to cover the poll, according to a press release published on February 4, 2026.



According to the official text, international media professionals are invited to submit their accreditation requests exclusively online via the HAAC website at www.haac.bj, under the section dedicated to services and accreditations.



Each dossier must explicitly specify, in the subject of the request, that it concerns the “media coverage of the Republic’s 2026 presidential and vice-presidential election,” and include the journalist’s full identity, the name of the press outlet represented, and the position held within that media outlet.



The HAAC set Friday, February 27, 2026 at 5:00 p.m. as the deadline for submitting applications, after which no new applications will be considered.



This accreditation opening aims to guarantee organized and supervised international coverage of the electoral process, in a context where the presidential election is a major milestone in Benin’s political life.



Edouard Loko, président de la HAAC