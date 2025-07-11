BY COUNTRIES
Beninese activist Comlan Hugues Sossoukpè arrested and extradited to Cotonou

Beninese activist Comlan Hugues Sossoukpè arrested and extradited to Cotonou

Policy
Par Ousmane Traoré Samba
Mis à jour:
1 min.de temps de lecture
The famous Beninese activist, Comlan Hugues Sossoukpè, is reported to have been arrested on the afternoon of Thursday, July 10, 2025, after more than seven years of exile in Togo. The director of the news site Olofofo was immediately extradited to Benin, where he spent the night in custody before being presented to the prosecution the following morning.

According to reports from Le Potentiel, the arrest was carried out in the utmost discretion. No official information was provided by the Togolese authorities, and Sossoukpè’s transfer to Cotonou was made without prior communication. Hugues Comlan Sossoukpè is known for his critical stance on the management of public affairs in Benin. His publications on Olofofo regularly sparked debates and reactions, including within power circles.

Also read: 03 things to know about Comlan Hugues Sossoukpè, Beninese journalist and activist

At the moment, no legal source has specified the exact reasons for his arrest or the charges against him. This Friday morning, he is said to have been presented to the special prosecutor of the Court for the Repression of Economic Offenses and Terrorism (Criet) to answer for the allegations against him. For now, there is no official reaction from the judicial authorities about the arrest. More on this to come.

