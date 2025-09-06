Benin vs Zimbabwe: What Time and on Which Channels to Watch the Match Live?

BY COUNTRIES
Africa-Sport
By Paul Arnaud DEGUENON
Update:
Less than 1 min.
Benin will face Zimbabwe this Friday, September 5, 2025, in the 7th round of the 2026 World Cup qualifiers. Where can you follow the match live?

It’s a decisive clash this Friday between Benin and Zimbabwe. The two teams will meet tonight (5 p.m. local time, GMT+1) at the Ebimpé Stadium in Abidjan, Ivory Coast, in a Group C qualifier for the 2026 World Cup.

Fans will be able to watch the match on the national channel Bénin TV, the New World group, and SuperSport Africa. In addition, FIFA+ will provide live streaming of the game.

After six matchdays, Benin sits third in Group C, five points behind leaders South Africa. Zimbabwe are bottom with four points.

