Benin vs Zimbabwe: What Time and on Which Channels to Watch the Match Live?

Benin will face Zimbabwe this Friday, September 5, 2025, in the 7th round of the 2026 World Cup qualifiers. Where can you follow the match live?

It’s a decisive clash this Friday between Benin and Zimbabwe. The two teams will meet tonight (5 p.m. local time, GMT+1) at the Ebimpé Stadium in Abidjan, Ivory Coast, in a Group C qualifier for the 2026 World Cup.

Fans will be able to watch the match on the national channel Bénin TV, the New World group, and SuperSport Africa. In addition, FIFA+ will provide live streaming of the game.

After six matchdays, Benin sits third in Group C, five points behind leaders South Africa. Zimbabwe are bottom with four points.