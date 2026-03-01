Benin: Two alleged thieves who escaped from police custody in Lalo were arrested in Bohicon

Two individuals allegedly involved in sheep and motorcycle thefts, who had previously escaped while in police custody, were arrested again by the Republican Police in Bohicon.

The events occurred during the night of Friday, February 27 to Saturday, February 28, 2026, under the leadership of agents from the Avogbanna arrondissement police station. According to information, the authorities located the fugitives’ hideout thanks to reliable information.

The first suspect was arrested on Friday during the day. His arrest led to the apprehension of his accomplice, found on Saturday, February 28, around 8:30 a.m., hidden in a kiosk in Ahouawè. The operation was conducted under the direct supervision of the unit chief.

Following their arrest, the two individuals were placed under police custody, before being handed over to the Avogbanna arrondissement police station, in accordance with the instructions of the Public Prosecutor attached to the Court of First Instance of the Second Class of Abomey, for the continuation of the judicial proceedings initiated against them.

As a reminder, the two suspects had been arrested in the act at the beginning of February in a village in the commune of Lalo, for the theft of motorcycles and sheep. They had managed to escape while they were handcuffed, taking advantage of a moment of inattention during their supervision.