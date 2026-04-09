Benin–Togo: Joseph Djogbénou calls for synergy to tackle regional challenges.

In Lomé on Tuesday, April 7, 2026, at the invitation of the president of the Togolese Parliament, Joseph Djogbénou, president of Benin’s National Assembly, called for strengthening cooperation between Benin and Togo in the face of major regional challenges.

Invited to the opening of the ordinary session of the Togolese Parliament, the president of Benin’s National Assembly, Joseph Djogbénou, first underscored the long historical and cultural proximity between the two states, which he described as “twins in history, sociology, and politics”.

On this basis, he called for intensifying interparliamentary relations, arguing that the economic and social development of their peoples depends on increased cooperation.



Beyond bilateral ties, Joseph Djogbénou placed at the center of his speech the regional issues, notably those related to security and development. He stressed the need for a collective response to security challenges affecting the West African subregion, where states cannot, in his view, act in isolation to guarantee the stability and freedom of populations.



Without detailing specific measures, he mentioned the impact of international crises, particularly those affecting food, energy, and housing, which weigh on African economies. In this context, closer cooperation, integrating economic and social perspectives, appears as an essential lever to respond to external pressures and strengthen the resilience of societies.



Finally, Joseph Djogbénou recalled the importance of active parliamentary diplomacy, notably through interparliamentary organizations such as the Parliamentary Assembly of La Francophonie, to consolidate political and institutional cooperation among West African states.