Benin: the government announces the creation of the National Commission for Legal Reform

The Beninese government has just announced the creation of a National Commission for Law Reform, a new strategic body aimed at modernizing and strengthening the coherence of the national legal system.

In the current setup, Benin’s positive law suffers from a lack of forward-looking analysis and the absence of a centralized mechanism for legislative monitoring. Reforms in the sector are often carried out on a case-by-case basis, without a true overall vision or lasting coordination among the institutions involved.

To correct this weakness, the government has announced the creation of a National Commission for Law Reform.

Its mission will be to monitor legislative policies, identify the weaknesses and needs of the existing law, and propose reforms adapted to the country’s realities.

Moreover, the Commission will support the government in defining public policies, designing and drafting regulations, and in implementing community law. It will also help disseminate and clarify these rules for the relevant stakeholders.

On behalf of the State, it will carry out applied and forward-looking legislative studies in all areas, and will play a permanent advisory role for public institutions on legislative and regulatory matters.

The body will include a Permanent Committee and an associated Expert Committee, responsible for leading the work and ensuring continuity in legal deliberation.

With this initiative, Benin is equipping itself with an institutional legal governance tool intended to anticipate social, economic and international changes, while strengthening the quality and coherence of its legislative output.