Benin: surge in requests for criminal records; CNCJ announces delays in issuing Bulletin No. 3.

In Benin, the processing times for issuing the No. 3 bulletin of the criminal record are experiencing an unusual lengthening. In a statement published on April 29, 2026, the National Center for the Criminal Record (CNCJ) reports increased pressure on its services, following an exceptional rise in the number of requests registered in recent weeks.

According to the institution, this situation is mainly linked to the new requirements imposed as part of bringing associations and foundations into compliance. From now on, the heads of these organizations are required to produce the No. 3 criminal record bulletin, an obligation that has caused a massive influx of cases to process over a relatively short period.

The CNCJ acknowledges that this overload has led to delays in processing and issuing the documents. In response to this situation, emergency measures have been taken, notably the strengthening of technical and operational teams, in order to improve processing capacity and gradually reduce the delays.

While asking users for understanding and patience, the Center reaffirms its commitment to resolving the observed delays and to restoring, as soon as possible, normal service operations.