Glazoué: the mayor orders a strict crackdown on the failure to wear a helmet.

The mayor of Glazoué has taken a firm decision to strengthen road safety in his municipality. In an official note, he instructed law enforcement to step up inspections and to systematically sanction motorcyclists who ride without a helmet.

This measure follows the observation of a generalized laxity in complying with this obligation, which is essential to reduce the severity of accidents. Police commissioners are now required to multiply patrols, particularly during peak hours, and to regularly report on the results achieved.

Beyond enforcement, the mayor emphasizes the need to raise awareness among the population. Wearing a helmet, he reminds, remains one of the most effective means of protecting the lives of drivers and passengers.

This decision marks a security turning point for Glazoué. It reflects the local authorities’ willingness to restore discipline on the roads and to preserve the lives of citizens, even though it could provoke mixed reactions of approval and opposition.

In short, the municipality is pursuing a zero-tolerance policy toward not wearing a helmet, with the stated objective: to save lives and to establish a culture of road safety.