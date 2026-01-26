Benin: singer Oluwa Kemy unveils the first of her son

New mother, Beninese artist Oluwa Kêmy revealed the gender and the first name of her child during an interview with Ange Zountchegbé. She explains that the choice of the name stems from a peaceful pregnancy and a birth she calls miraculous.

The singer Oluwa Kêmy gave birth to a boy vaginally, even though a cesarean was scheduled a few days later. A happy ending she attributes to divine goodness. “All that God does is good, and God is good,” she says, moved, explaining the name chosen for her son.

According to the singer, the pregnancy went without major complications, unlike some difficulties encountered earlier. “It’s a boy, Mahougnon, because when I was pregnant, I had no problems. At term, they had scheduled a cesarean for Wednesday, but I ultimately delivered vaginally on Monday,” she says in the national language Fongbé transcribed by BENIN WEB TV. An experience that strengthens, in her eyes, the spiritual meaning of the name Mahougnon.

An artist fulfilled by faith, motherhood, and music

Born Noëllie Adotin, Oluwa Kêmy was born on December 25, 1986 in Bohicon. A Beninese artist and composer, she has established herself on several national stages before embarking on a tour in France, marking an important milestone in her career.

In 2014, she won the trophy Bénin Top 10 thanks to her album Évolution, praised by the public. After this feat, she returned to the music scene with the single “Je t’aime à la folie”, confirming her artistic consistency.

Already mother to a daughter named Exhaussée, the singer begins a new chapter of her life, that of motherhood, which she welcomes with gratitude and faith. Oluwa Kêmy savors this period, which she regards as a blessing.