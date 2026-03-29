Benin: Romuald Wadagni’s proposals on agriculture, industrialization, and growth

In the run-up to the presidential election on April 12, 2026 in Benin, candidate Romuald Wadagni frames his project as a continuation of the economic reforms undertaken in recent years, with a particular emphasis on industrialization and local processing of agricultural products. According to him, the country has already taken a decisive turn thanks to the installation of processing units in several industrial zones, enabling added value to be created around value chains such as cotton or soy, while creating jobs.

The candidate highlights the results obtained since 2016, notably the improvement in agricultural performance and the notable growth of the economy, rising from about 1.8% to nearly 8% today. This momentum, says Romuald Wadagni, has allowed Benin to position itself as a model in industrial transformation in Africa, with local production of goods, including textiles, now exported to several international markets.

To consolidate this trajectory, the candidate’s project rests on strengthening the business environment and improving the country’s attractiveness. It notably includes measures to simplify administration and the implementation of incentive schemes to encourage investment. Furthermore, the creation of regional development hubs, equipped with “industrial packs”, aims to bring processing units closer to agricultural production zones and to extend industrial opportunities across the entire territory.

The energy issue is also a central pillar of his program. Romuald Wadagni highlights the progress made in reducing power outages and in developing electricity production capacity, notably thanks to thermal and solar power plants. In the medium term, he aims to regularly increase the energy supply, with a target of +100 MW every two years, to support industrial growth and meet the growing demand of households and businesses.

Finally, the candidate advocates an integrated development vision, linking industrialization and agricultural modernization. Through the creation of an industrial development fund and the strengthening of farmers’ protection, he intends to consolidate rural incomes and improve living conditions. Staying in a continuity-based approach, Romuald Wadagni calls on voters to support his project to continue and amplify the economic momentum underway, by focusing on sustainable and inclusive growth.