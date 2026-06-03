Benin is embarking on a new diplomatic phase with the first trips of Romuald Wadagni.

The new Beninese president, Romuald Wadagni, is about to make his first official trips abroad, a diplomatic sequence that is already raising many questions about the directions of his foreign policy. According to some sources , the Beninese head of state is set to travel to Niamey on June 2 for a working visit with the Nigerien authorities.

This first step is particularly significant considering the statements made by Romuald Wadagni during his inauguration. The president had mentioned the need to strengthen ties between Benin and the countries of the Sahel States Alliance (AES), thus opening the door to a possible redefinition of the country’s regional relationships.

In Niamey, discussions are expected to focus on the conditions for a complete reopening of the borders between Niger and Benin. Sensitive topics include issues related to the French military presence in the region and the relationships maintained with Paris. Nigerien authorities have repeatedly made these issues a central element of their foreign policy, believing that regional sovereignty requires a reduction of Western influence in Sahel affairs.

The order of these first official visits is also being closely watched. It is only after his trip to Niger that the Beninese president is to visit Côte d’Ivoire. This timeline is interpreted by some observers as a political signal indicating the new leader’s intention to prioritize dialogue with AES countries before engaging in consultations with regional partners more closely linked to Western powers.

In this context, the visit to Abidjan could provide Romuald Wadagni the opportunity to discuss security issues with Ivorian authorities and the various approaches adopted to tackle the terrorist threat in West Africa. Debates around foreign military presence and its effectiveness in combating insecurity indeed remain at the heart of regional discussions.

These first presidential trips thus appear as an important indicator of the new Beninese government’s diplomatic priorities. They could mark the beginning of a phase of strengthening regional cooperation with Sahel countries while fueling reflections on the future of security partnerships in West Africa.