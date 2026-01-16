Benin–India: Olushegun Bakari receives the new ambassador’s letters of credence

Relations between Benin and India are taking a new step forward. Appointed in October 2025, His Excellency Abhishek Singh, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of India to the Republic of Benin, officially began his mission on Wednesday, January 14, 2026.

La suite après la publicité

Benin Web TV 2.0 is available New experience: community, comments and live news. Discover BWTV 2.0

He presented the copies of his letters of credence to the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Olushegun Adjadi Bakari, in accordance with diplomatic protocol.

This formal act marks the beginning of his representation on Benin’s soil. It comes in a context of pronounced economic rapprochement between the two countries, with India having established itself in 2025 as Benin’s top trading partner.

A career diplomat from the Indian Foreign Service, Class of 2003, Abhishek Singh brings a well-regarded track record in international negotiations.

Before taking up his post in Abuja, with responsibility for Benin, he held the position of Deputy Sherpa for the G20, at the heart of summit preparations and high-level multilateral discussions.

Trained in political science and human resource management, he aims to steer his mandate toward tangible economic and technological results.

At the conclusion of the ceremony, the two sides held an extended working session with the delegations. The exchanges focused on implementing the action diplomacy advocated by the Beninese authorities.

The identified priorities include agro-industrial transformation, with a focus on cotton and cashews within the GDIZ, the development of technologies and vocational training, as well as the health sector, particularly access to medicines.

This taking office is part of a broader strengthening of the diplomatic architecture between Cotonou and New Delhi. It extends the revival of Benin’s presence in India, begun in February 2025 with the appointment of Mr. Erick Jean-Marie Zinsou as Benin’s ambassador.

Also competent for Nigeria and the ECOWAS region, Abhishek Singh has a strategic positioning to make Benin a hub for Indian partnerships in West Africa. The formal presentation of his letters of credence to President Patrice Talon will soon complete his installation.