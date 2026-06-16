Benin: four people arrested for attempting to bribe a magistrate in Bohicon

Four individuals were arrested in Bohicon following an alleged attempt to bribe a magistrate from the Abomey Court of First Instance. The suspects reportedly offered a large sum of money to influence the outcome of a legal case.

The Republican Police arrested four people involved in an attempted bribery of a sitting magistrate at the Second Class Court of First Instance in Abomey on Sunday, June 14, 2026, in Bohicon.

According to reports from the police authorities, one of the suspects, trained as a lawyer and acting on behalf of a community involved in a legal dispute, reportedly approached a magistrate multiple times to intervene with a colleague handling the case.

The goal was to obtain a favorable decision for the concerned community in the lawsuit against two other parties. To achieve this, the main accused allegedly offered the magistrate the sum of one million CFA francs, presented as a contribution gathered by members of the said community.

Faced with these repeated solicitations, the magistrate refused any compromise and reported the matter to the Central Regional Office of the Criminal Brigade. An operation was then set up, leading to the arrest of the main suspect along with three of his alleged accomplices.

The four arrested individuals are currently in police custody. They are expected to be presented to the public prosecutor in the coming days to answer for the charges against them.