Benin: former MP Soulé Sabi Moussa has died

The Honorable Soulé Sabi Moussa, former deputy of the 5th and 6th legislatures, is no more.

The former parliamentarian passed away on Thursday, October 16, 2025, plunging Beninese political life into sadness.

Soulé Sabi Moussa made his mark on national political life through his commitment to the values of public service and local development. His passing leaves a void in the political landscape and within his native community, where he was held in high esteem.

CONTINUE AFTER THIS AD