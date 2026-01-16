Benin

Benin: Distribution of household waste collection invoices starting January 19

The Société de Gestion Durable des Services (SGDS) of Benin has announced the start of distributing waste-collection invoices in five municipalities across the country, effective January 19, 2026.

Edouard Djogbénou
Edouard Djogbénou
Sgds
Photo: Rodrigue AKO
This move marks an important milestone in rolling out the new waste collection and billing system, aimed at strengthening sustainable management of urban services.

According to the published schedule, distribution will take place in the municipalities of Cotonou, Abomey-Calavi, Porto-Novo, Parakou and Bohicon. SGDS officials invite customers to collect their invoice at the distribution points set up for this purpose, bringing along their IDs and any documents required to facilitate registration.

This rollout meets the public authorities’ intent to modernize the solid waste management sector by introducing a transparent and structured billing mechanism.

Billing, based on criteria defined by the texts in force, will ensure sustainable funding for the collection, treatment and disposal of household waste in urban areas.

The SGDS also notes that regular waste collection is a major challenge for urban sanitation and environmental protection. It therefore encourages the communities involved to comply with the new system to ensure its effectiveness.

Authorities have assured that information and awareness campaigns will accompany this distribution phase, in order to explain to citizens the payment terms, the advantages of the system, and the commitments expected from each user.

