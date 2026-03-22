Benin: Daniel Edah officially launches the creation of his party « Nous le Ferons ».

A new political formation will soon enter the national scene. In a solemn statement made public this Sunday, March 22, 2026, the Beninese political figure Daniel Edah announced the transformation of his movement « Nous le Ferons » into a political party, thus marking a new step in his commitment within the opposition.

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In a speech with a strong spiritual and unifying tone, the former member of the party Les Démocrates justified this decision by a desire to « maintenir allumée la flamme de l’opposition » in the face of what he describes as a « système ayant fait souffrir le peuple depuis 2016 ». A clear reference to the current political context in Benin, marked by persistent tensions between the ruling power and the opposition.

At the heart of his intervention, Daniel Edah revisited his recent path within the opposition. After joining the consultative framework of the opposition’s political forces with his movement, then joining Les Démocrates, he announced that he and his supporters are no longer members of that party since March 14, 2026. « Au nom de notre vision, je viens vous informer que depuis le 14 mars 2026, nous ne sommes plus membres du Parti des Démocrates », he declared, citing a strategic divergence without explicitly detailing its contours.

However, he specified that his movement remains affiliated with the opposition’s consultative framework, which he now regards as essentially reduced to « Nous le Ferons ».

A new dynamic in the opposition?

In his address, Daniel Edah emphasized at length the spiritual dimension of his engagement, invoking God as the foundation of his political action, while underscoring respect for Benin’s religious diversity. He reaffirmed his vision of a Benin « économiquement prospère et socialement stable », embedded in an Africa « bien intégrée et en plein essor ». A political line that aims to be both national and pan-African, in a regional context undergoing recomposition.

Beyond the institutional announcement, the political leader made a direct appeal to citizens. Addressing « à tous ceux qui ne sont pas d’accord avec ce qui se passe », he invited them to join his movement in order to « ne pas prolonger les souffrances du peuple au-delà de 2026 ». This stance clearly positions « Nous le Ferons » as an alternative political offer ahead of the next recomposition of the political class.

The creation of the party « Nous le Ferons » occurs in a Beninese political landscape undergoing recomposition, where opposition forces seek to restructure and gain visibility against the governing power. It remains to be seen whether this new formation will manage to establish itself as a credible actor and to rally beyond its initial base. One thing is certain: with this announcement, Daniel Edah now intends to weigh more heavily in the national political debate.