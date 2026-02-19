Benin: creation of a national agency dedicated to fighting malaria and mosquitoes

Despite the efforts made in recent years, malaria remains endemic in Benin, with substantial health, social and economic repercussions.

It remains among the leading causes of morbidity and mortality, disproportionately affecting children under five and pregnant women. In response to this persistent reality, the Government has decided to take a major institutional step forward.

Gathered in a meeting of the Council of Ministers, the Executive approved the creation of the National Agency for the Fight Against Malaria and Mosquitoes, a specialized instrument designed to strengthen the effectiveness of public action in this strategic field.

Designed as a flexible, autonomous and responsive structure, this agency will be tasked with coordinating an integrated, innovative and sustainable fight against malaria and mosquito-borne diseases.

Specifically, the new agency will be responsible for designing, implementing and evaluating mosquito-control programs across the entire territory.

It must also strengthen prevention actions, reduce the incidence and mortality related to vector-borne diseases, and promote research as well as innovation in vector control. A particular emphasis will be placed on raising awareness among populations about preventive behaviors and curative treatments, while supporting local authorities in managing the nuisances caused by mosquitoes.

Collaboration with national and international partners, both public and private, is also an integral part of its mandate.

The Council of Ministers has, for this purpose, approved the statutes of the new agency and instructed the competent ministers to ensure its diligent operationalization.

This decision reflects the clear intention to make malaria eradication a public health priority and to equip the country with an institutional tool capable of delivering concrete and measurable results in the short and medium term.