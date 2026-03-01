Benin: CNIN strikes a major blow, 56 alleged cybercriminals arrested

The National Center for Digital Investigations carried out, over the weekend, one of its most significant operations against cybercrime.

La suite après la publicité

Following a coordinated and simultaneous operation at several sites across Benin, 56 people suspected of cyber-fraud activities were arrested.

The operation unfolded synchronously in several localities, illustrating the gradual strengthening of the national framework for fighting digital offenses.

In Comè, nineteen suspects were arrested. Fourteen other arrests took place in Parakou and its environs. Thirteen people were apprehended in Porto-Novo, Sèmè-Podji and Missérété, while ten suspects were arrested in Abomey and Bohicon.

Beyond the arrests, the operation led to significant seizures. Investigators seized a substantial amount of equipment presumed to be used for fraudulent activities, including laptops, numerous smartphones, and mobile phones.

Several vehicles and motorcycles were also seized, authorities suspect they were acquired with proceeds from cyber-fraud.

The 56 people arrested have been placed at the disposal of the competent services for the purposes of the investigation. According to security sources, investigations are ongoing to identify potential accomplices, trace financial circuits, and dismantle the associated money-laundering networks.

With this large-scale operation, the authorities reaffirm their resolve to cleanse the digital space and to relentlessly fight the fraudulent exploitation of information technology.