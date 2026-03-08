Benin: Boni Yayi’s resignation rejected by the LD party’s national coordination

In Benin, the resignation of former president Thomas Boni Yayi from the leadership of the Les Démocrates party was not accepted by the party’s governing bodies.

La suite après la publicité

Gathered this Friday, March 6, 2026 in Cotonou, party officials decided to reject this resignation.

The information was made public by the party’s national secretary for communications, Guy Mitokpè.

According to his explanations, the National Coordination of the Democrats examined the situation before ruling against the departure of the former president from the party’s leadership.

This decision comes after several discussions within the party since Boni Yayi’s resignation was announced. Party officials thus seem to favor keeping the former president at the helm of Les Démocrates in a political context marked by internal realignments.