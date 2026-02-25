Benin: Bertin Koovi resigns and leaves the BR

After a one-year suspension from all activities within the Bloc Républicain, Bertin Koovi has officially resigned from the party.

The information was reported by Bip Radio. According to the reports, the former member of the Bloc Républicain sent his letter of resignation to the leadership of the political party, just a few days after the disciplinary decision pronounced against him.

As a reminder, Bertin Koovi had been suspended for a period of one year from all party activities, following public statements deemed contrary to the line of the Bloc Républicain.

This sanction had been made public by the party’s leadership.

No further details have been provided about his future political intentions. For its part, the Bloc Républicain has not yet officially commented on this departure.