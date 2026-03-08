Benin: Bertin Koovi links Boni Yayi’s resignation to his personal failure as the head of The Democrats

Thomas Boni Yayi’s decision to step down as president of the Les Démocrates party continues to provoke reactions in Benin’s political class. After Irénée Agossa, Bertin Koovi has spoken out about the withdrawal of the former head of state from the Les Démocrates party and from political life.

According to Bertin Koovi’s remarks reported by Africaho, Thomas Boni Yayi’s resignation does not stem from a simple strategic choice. In his view, it would rather be the consequence of a personal failure by the former head of state in the management and direction of the opposition party.

Bertin Koovi considers that the current situation of the party and the internal tensions observed in recent months illustrate the difficulties faced by the former president in maintaining cohesion and the political momentum around his party.

For the former member of the Republican Bloc, Thomas Boni Yayi’s withdrawal from the leadership of the party therefore appears as the culmination of a series of political setbacks. He argues that this decision primarily reflects the limits encountered by the former head of state in his political strategy.

Founder and central figure of the Les Démocrates party, Thomas Boni Yayi had announced his withdrawal from the presidency of the political formation as well as from its partisan activities. This decision comes as the Beninese political landscape is undergoing new realignments ahead of the upcoming electoral deadlines.



