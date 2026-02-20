Benin: Benjamin Hounkpatin officially takes the helm of the MESRS

The Benin Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research is undergoing a leadership change.

The incumbent minister for several years, Éléonore Yayi Ladékan, stepped down from her ministerial duties after being elected as a deputy following the legislative elections of January 11, 2026. In accordance with the rules prohibiting the accumulation of parliamentary and ministerial offices, she handed over the reins.



During an official ceremony on February 19, 2026, Benjamin Hounkpatin took office as interim minister in charge of Higher Education and Scientific Research, a role he holds concurrently with that of the health minister. He received the insignia of office and, in his initial statements, pledged to continue the reform momentum started by his predecessor.

He stressed his intention to keep on track with important projects, notably distance learning and the rehabilitation of university infrastructure.



In her closing remarks, Éléonore Yayi Ladékan highlighted what had been accomplished under her leadership: consolidation of university governance, administrative modernization, digitization of services, reform of training programs, and improvement of students’ living conditions.



This adjustment is part of a broader reshuffle announced by the Beninese government after the elections, aimed at organizing interim periods and ensuring the continuity of public action.



It should be noted that the head of state, President Patrice Talon, chose this technical adjustment to his government after the departure of two of his ministers to avoid the option of not appointing new ministers just a few weeks before the end of the term.